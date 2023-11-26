107,467 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,467 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,814 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,496 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.68.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.03%.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.