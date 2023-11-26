Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,443,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,608,400. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

