Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 338,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $20.29 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 184.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

