Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,467 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

