Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 169,363 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,363 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 186,231 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,135,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $8.22 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $34,667.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock worth $527,987 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

