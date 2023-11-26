Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $654,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of H opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

