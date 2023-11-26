Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $661,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

