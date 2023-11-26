Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,235 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $57.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

