Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $674,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,417,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 601,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.