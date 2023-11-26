Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $674,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.