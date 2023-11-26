Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $18.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

