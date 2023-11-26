Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 11,656 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of EOS opened at $18.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

