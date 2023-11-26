Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,306 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,893,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.