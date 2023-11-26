Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 71,545 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.