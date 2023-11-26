Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

