FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,727 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

