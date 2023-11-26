Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 20,410 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

