Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 82,380 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,380 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Associated Banc worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

