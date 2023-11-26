Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 238,270 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

