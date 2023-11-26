Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

