Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 498,898 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 498,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 852,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

