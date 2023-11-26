Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,494 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

