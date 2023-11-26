Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 561,494 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

