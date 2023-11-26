Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,648,000 after acquiring an additional 127,971 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

