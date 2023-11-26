Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of TEGNA worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.3 %

TEGNA stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

