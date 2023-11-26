Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,226 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,226 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,792,000 after buying an additional 67,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

