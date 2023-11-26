Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

