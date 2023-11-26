Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,445. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.