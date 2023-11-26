Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

