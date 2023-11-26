Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,582 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 354,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.