Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,270 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Organon & Co. worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OGN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.