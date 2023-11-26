Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,582 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 62.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,760 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

