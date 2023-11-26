Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of International Paper worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

