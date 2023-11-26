Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 671,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 141.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 244,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

