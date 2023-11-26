Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of KB Home worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

KBH stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. KB Home has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

