Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $283.71 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $293.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

