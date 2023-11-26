Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MGIC Investment worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.