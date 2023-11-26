Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

