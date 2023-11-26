Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of ABG opened at $209.76 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.47 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

