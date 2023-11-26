Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 282,732 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

WBA opened at $20.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.