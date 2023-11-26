Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $549.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

