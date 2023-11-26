Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $50,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

