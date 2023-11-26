TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $51,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $970.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $879.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $863.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.