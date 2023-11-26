ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $691.18 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $615.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.70.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.