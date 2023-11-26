Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $57.89 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $57,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

