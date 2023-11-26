Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 138,628 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.58% of Bread Financial worth $56,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 71.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Bread Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BFH opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

