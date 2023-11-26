Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,502,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

