Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.92 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

