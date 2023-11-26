Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.9 %

K stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

