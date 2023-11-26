Huntington National Bank Purchases 585 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $414.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.31 and its 200 day moving average is $429.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

